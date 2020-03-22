CDC releases chart with instructions on managing symptoms at home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a chart with instructions on how to manage coronavirus symptoms at home.

The first tip it offers is simply to stay home, followed by monitoring symptoms and getting plenty of rest while staying hydrated.

Anyone experiencing symptoms who has a scheduled medical appointment is instructed to contact the healthcare provider in advance about the possibility of having coronavirus. Patients are also urged to provide this information in the event of a medical emergency.

CDC chart for managing symptoms at home

Hygienic practices, like covering coughs and sneezes and washing hands properly, are key, as well. For people who do not live alone, the CDC recommends staying in one section of the home away from other people who live there.

Further, the chart stresses the importance of not sharing personal items and of properly cleaning surfaces.