CENTRA buses to return to limited service starting May 5

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Officials with CENTRA announced Thursday that transit operations will resume on Tuesday, May 5.

The CENTRA bus service will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays only, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., officials said.

Only five passengers per bus will be permitted and bus officials ask that passengers observe social distancing guidelines, both on the buses and at bus stops.

All CENTRA passengers are strongly urged to wear face masks during the entirety of their trips, officials said. Any passenger who requires assistance from drivers or use lifts is required wear a face covering for the entirety of their trip.

CENTRA officials also urged passengers to only ride the buses for essential trips.

Bus services have been suspended since March 23.