CEO of Regional Eye Associates talks about reopening eye clinics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Regional Eye Associates, a chain of six eye clinics in West Virginia and Maryland is slowly returning their business to a full-service operation after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Edgar Gamponia, a physician and chief executive officer of Regional Eye, said they are now allowed to perform what has been defined by the state as “urgent elective surgeries”, which is kind of a gray area because while eye procedures may not be a life or death issue many patients need procedures because they can be life-altering.

Take for example glaucoma surgery, Gamponia said, which can be vital in preventing partial loss of vision and even going blind. Or, he said, cataracts, which if left untreated or only partially treated can lead to an optical imbalance causing problems with depth perception, driving and leading an everyday life.

Dr. Edgar Gamponia

“This can be significant because a lot of patients that we do surgery on, cataract surgery on, are older patients and a fall could be potentially serious if they were to break a hip or something like that,” Gamponia said. “That’s partly — there are situations where the cataract surgery is perhaps more urgent than elective, in a sense. I guess that’s what they’ve termed ‘urgent elective surgeries’.”

Gamponia said he can safely speak for the other doctors at Regional Eye when he says it is a good feeling to be back helping patients. He said many patients have had simple to treat eye problems that went untreated for six weeks because the clinics were closed.

As the weeks went by, Gamponia said, they were seeing more emergencies because, as mentioned earlier, their patients could not receive the proper care. That is why being able to slowly return the clinics to being full-service operations is vital, he said.

It is very gratifying to see patients for the first time again and to get to see these folks and to see that they’re doing well and getting to take care of problems again. It’s always been gratifying to take care of patients to me, but after not doing it for six weeks and getting back to see these faces, just the faces of our patients and the faces of our staff and being able to work again together to help patients has been a very gratifying thing. Dr. Edgar Gamponia – CEO, Regional Eye Associates

The CEO said Regional Eye is trying to bring patients into the clinics as safely as possible as to avoid spreading the virus. He said they have protocols in place to try and minimize the person-to-person contact and that it’s been effective ever since they put it in place.

“Right now we’re just hoping that things quiet down and that we can get to a more normal lifestyle as hopefully the pandemic dies down and we find that maybe whether it may be treatment or vaccines or maybe the virus isn’t just as bad in warmer months,” he said. “We hope that things settle down.”