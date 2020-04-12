Christian Missionary Alliance Church gets creative and offers drive-thru Easter egg hunt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Christian Missionary Alliance Church put a twist on this year’s Easter egg hunt in order to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines but also bring the community joy.

Dawned in costumes, personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, the church’s youth pastor, lead pastor, and his family offered the community a drive-thru Easter egg hunt instead of the traditional one. Each of the roughly 30 families and excited children received gift bags with prepackaged goodies from the safety of their cars, lead pastor Roy Baker said.

“I think we’re all trying to figure out what a new normal looks like and how to show love and also celebrate our lord and savior Jesus Christ here in this season,” Baker said with his protective mask over his face and dressed in a penguin costume. “I think it’s just anything we can do and how to adapt, bring joy, and bring hope, bring a little bit of normalcy to situations. We’re happy to do that.”

Baker feeling the Easter Spirit while guiding cars through drive-thru

Baker said the community was very receptive to the hour-long event, they were smiling and laughing. Overall, they have been receptive to the new way of doing things virtually. Pastor Tony, the youth pastor who handed out the bags and was dressed as a lamb, even received a note from one of the kids Baker said. The child was “very encouraged” by their live streams and wanted to show his appreciation.

Pastor Tony, the lamb, handing out gift bags.

Pastor Tony, the lamb, sorting the gift bags Pastor Tony, the lamb, at work

Baker said it was fun to see kids out and actually smiling again.

As mentioned earlier, Baker was there with his family, his wife and their two daughters. He said he was also excited to be out and doing something together with them.

“I think it’s important for families to do things together,” Baker said. “This was a great experience for everyone, better than making Tik Tok videos in our living room.”

Baker asks that everybody continue to be safe, continue to find creative ways to celebrate and remember what Easter is all about.

“It’s the resurrection of our lord and savior Jesus Christ,” he said