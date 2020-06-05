City of Clarksburg teams up with health department to offer free COVID-19 testing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-The City of Clarksburg has partnered with the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department to offer free COVID-19 testing to the community.

No symptoms are necessary to be tested and all that is needed is a form of identification. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult and both drive-thru and walk-up options are available.

The event was planned with the help of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, namely its pastor, Rahsaan Armand.

“Initially it was targeted to African Americans and minorities and that’s why we’re here in this community and that’s why that church has worked diligently in the community to make that happen,” said Chad Bundy with the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department.

Though the event is targeted to minorities, anyone is welcome to be tested. There are no age limits to testing and a short comfort swab is used to make it as easy as possible.

“It’s an opportunity to get people out and get them tested. We had limitations on tests early on, people were concerned and the coronavirus is still present in our community and they just want to be sure that they’re negative for the virus. We’re hoping to achieve that today,” said Bundy.

Testing is on Monticello Avenue in Clarksburg on June 5th and 6th from 9 A.M. until 4 P.M.