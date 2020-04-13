City of Fairmont closes some parks as coronavirus outbreak continues

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont has elected to close three parks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Fairmont said that due to the ongoing precautions and mitigations the city has implemented in response to the current coronavirus outbreak, as well as the orders issued by Gov. Jim Justice, the 5th Street, Bellview and Norwood Parks are closed to all patrons.

According to a press release, city code allows the city manager to post parks for closure “…in order to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all park patrons.”

There is no word on when the parks may reopen.

