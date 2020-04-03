Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to offer online programs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is currently closed to the public to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped staff from bringing new programs right to people’s homes.

The library is will be offering online services and programs for children and teenagers through Facebook Live and Zoom. The services will include crafts, STEAM activities, book discussions and cooking demonstrations.

It has also implemented a “chat with a librarian” feature on its website, to help people find what they need virtually. The goal is to keep young community members engaged and learning even throughout the pandemic while not in school and at the library.

Staff members explained that the online services have been so popular among library patrons so far that they have recently started discussing continuing to offer them even after the library opens back up.

