Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library will temporarily close in-person services

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library and Waldomore will temporarily suspend in-person services effective immediately. This is due to Harrison County being placed as a high-risk (red) county by the West Virginia DHHR.

During this time, library staff will be available to answer questions and assist patrons with library-related items. The community will still be able to pick up library books and materials as part of the library’s Quick Pickup program.

Individuals wishing to checkout library materials can call the library at (304) 627-2236 to schedule a pickup. The library’s digital and online resources are also available at clarksburglibrary.info/elibrary.

In-person services will resume once the county’s high-risk designation has been lowered. The library noted that they will continue to consult with local and state authorities to assess current conditions within Harrison County.

For more information on the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library including Library Pickup, online services and how to get a library card, please visit clarksburglibrary.info or call (304) 627-2236.