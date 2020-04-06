Clarksburg mother of three speaks about life during COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Many West Virginians are out of work or working from home as they try to home school their children.

A Clarksburg mother with three young kids said the first few weeks were quite the challenge as she had to learn the software schools are using to teach children. Clarksburg mother Margaret Davis said, “through the difficulties, things have been more smooth this past week”. She also said, establishing schedules after being laid off work was an adjustment she had to make to help keep things going.

“Trying to keep them busy, some of their teachers are not assigning a lot so I have been trying to add in some things. I have the older girls, I printed the state map and county map and we go in a couple times a week and update the numbers so they can see how things are growing,” said Margaret Davis.

Davis says it important to educate the kids and keep them updated on what’s going during the pandemic,not as a way to scare them but to educate them on the situation.

Keeping the kids inside can also be a challenge so, they are practicing social distancing and only going out into the community when necessary.

“We play tennis because nobody is at the tennis court because nobody is at the tennis court really. So, jump on the trampoline trying the keep them busy,” said Davis.

Davis works as a retail associate at the Kohl’s in Clarksburg and because of the pandemic the storefront had to close down to protect employees and customers.

“We are going to miss several hundred a week. I am hoping we get picked up with the unemployment for a couple weeks to help balance it out. My husband is working some overtime, he’s just been just recently been able to work from home. So, that make me feel a lot better, at least he’s not going out risking bring it back,” said Davis.

Earlier this month, Governor Justice extended the state school closure to April 30th.

Justice stated in a press conference that he is hopeful that schools will be able to reopen for at least a few weeks this school year.