Claudio Corporation is reaching out to help small businesses in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, several companies throughout the area are trying to find ways to help support small local businesses.

Through their “small business lives” initiative, Claudio Corporation has started a website that small businesses can apply to be featured on, that will tell their story. Businesses can visit their website to apply, and have there story of how they got to where they are today told for people to read.

Chief Operations Officer Tim Liebrecht, explained that Claudio’s passion has always been towards small businesses, and the pandemic has just been a good opportunity to take a step towards showing them support they need especially in a time of uncertainty.

“We think that small businesses are the future of our state. If West Virginia is really going to turn the corner, then we need small businesses to band together and we need a good collective of small businesses, and we need good resources for small businesses,” said Liebrecht. “That’s what we’re passionate about doing, and we were passionate before the virus happened.”

Claudio Corp. knows more than 90% of business in West Virginia are small, and locally owned. That is why in their time of need now, they want to highlight their story so they can reap benefits later.

“The virus has just given us a good opportunity to expand this, and get new businesses, and frontiers to tackle with that as well,” said Liebrecht.

The website Claudio has created for small businesses is also providing an online store option. Now that everything is virtual, they know that is the best way businesses will survive. Small businesses can simply, provide the products they want posted for sales, and they can be purchases by customers virtually.

Those who own a small business and want their story told, or to learn more, should visit their website, and fill out the online application.