Cold weather doesn’t deter people from COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you plan on visiting downtown Charleston on Saturday, be prepared for heavy traffic.

Early Saturday morning, cars lined from the Charleston Coliseum Civic Center to pass Quarrier Street, and the line only continues to grow.

The reason? A COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The COVID-19 clinic began at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

Officials with the vaccination clinic say anyone who has scheduled an appointment should enter both the Beni Kedem lot and the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

You must have a mobile appointment for the mobile vaccinations at the Beni Kedem lot.

Regular appointments are required for the vaccinations taking place inside the coliseum.

Only those who have scheduled appointments with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources are allowed to get a COVID-19 vaccine at today’s event.

No walk-ins are allowed for either mobile vaccinations or regular vaccinations.

Two streets have been blocked off from beginning at the intersection of Quarrier Street and Clendenin Street, increasing the traffic in the city. The far right lane will go to the Beni Kedem parking lot and the next lane will go to the Convention Center entrance.

Any West Virginia residents can now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.