College students may be left without any help from the stimulus package

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has stated that he expected most people to get their stimulus checks by April 17. However, one demographic might not see any economic relief, and that’s college students.

According to NBC News, payments of $1,200 per person, with an additional $500 per child under 17, will be made to U.S. residents with Social Security numbers who earn under $75,000. Children who are over the age of 17, but their parents still claim them on their taxes, are exempt from receiving any form of aid.

Usually, students under the age of 24 are dependents in the eyes of the taxing authorities, if a parent pays for at least half of their expenses.

“We may be claimed as a dependent on paper for tax purposes because our parents need help and they might provide insurance for us, but most of us have our own jobs to provide for ourselves completely.” Travis Rawson, WVU Student

Travis Rawson is a West Virginia University student, who is claimed as a dependent on his parents tax returns. Despite the fact that he is not experiencing a personal financial strain, he is concerned about his friends and classmates who are struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The fact that Congress didn’t recognize that ‘hey we are working taxpaying people who have our own expenses’ and probably the most expensive expenses because we are paying tuition, fees, room and board,” Rawson explained.

He took his concerns to social media to raise awareness for the students who are being left out of the stimulus package. His tweet was recognized nationally by a lot of frustrated college students, who were expressing their own personal stories and it also got some attention from politicians.

He mentioned that he wanted to see if any kind of elected official would notice it because a lot of people were tagging their officials and some were actually replying. There were also, Rawson stated, about five or six petitions that were started because of this tweet to raise awareness for the demographic excluded from the bill.

Rawson said, “Knowing how college students live and then recognizing that they were excluded from the bill, that’s why I got involved.”

He explained that he felt as though his tweet was necessary to get the word out because he noticed that a lot of students had no idea that they would be excluded from this.

“A lot of people were replying to my tweet saying, “Wait, what? Are you serious? This can’t be true?” It’s sad because we thought we were going to get help because most of us are taxpaying citizens and a lot of us were laid off from our jobs just like everyone else.”

Those who are someone who is being excluded from the bill, there are many ways to reach out to express your concerns.

Call, leave a message and email all of your state representatives expressing your concerns.

Those who aren’t comfortable with calling, ResistBot is a free service that will contact representatives for you.

Text the word RESIST on iMessage, Messenger, Twitter, Telegram or to 50409 on SMS and it’ll find out who represents you in Congress or your state legislature, turn your text into an email, fax, or postal letter and deliver it to your representatives.

Those who are concerned about whether they may be eligible for the stimulus check or not, check out an article that the New York Times released about frequently asked questions which gives details about the checks.