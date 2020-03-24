Community Care of WV launching telehealth services during COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A local medical provider is now offering Telehealth services to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s one of a series of efforts by Community Care of West Virginia to help limit patients exposure to the virus.

Individuals interested in an appointment simply need a device with audio capability.

They will then receive a private link to consult with a health care provider.

Staff said it’s a way to help people follow government recommendations.

“More people are adhering to the advice of the government and trying to stay away and do more through Telehealth. They’re more up right now, wanting to do Telehealth services because they’re wanting to stay in their closed environment to decrease the curve of illness in our community,” said Patricia Collett, PA-C, Chief Operations Officer for CCWV.

Patients who want to set up an appointment can reach out to their local office for more information.