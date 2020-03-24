Confirmed case total rises to 20 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A statement from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Monday confirmed four new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state, making the total positive case count at 20. New cases were identified in Kanawha and Monongalia counties.

COVID-19 totals in West Virginia as of 03/23/2020

The state breakdown of cases by county are three individuals from Jefferson County, one individual from Jackson County, four individuals from Kanawha County, two from Marshall County, two from Mercer County, five from Monongalia County, one from Putnam County and two individuals from Tucker County.

As of March 23, 2020, at 8 p.m., 630 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 20 positive, 610 negative and no tests pending at state lab, this number does not reflect those that are being processed at private labs. These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, commercial labs and hospitals.

