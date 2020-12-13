Congress still debating about more COVID-19 aid

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There is still not another COVID-19 aid package coming from Washington despite the need for it.

Lawmakers in both the Senate and the House were negotiating a number of possible deals last week, but have not come to an agreement.

A big focus will be trying to help people whose unemployment ends on Dec. 31st.

States are looking for more financial help for education, broadband and other needs.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito says more money needs to be set aside for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, which should begin this week.

“Well, we can’t come home for Christmas without doing an aid and relief package. It is sorely needed, and we’ve got too many people who are unemployed. So, we need enhanced unemployment. We need more additional dollars for businesses. Our restaurants, in particular, are really struggling.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (WV-R)

Capito also says she wants additional money to continue testing people for coronavirus at an accelerated rate.