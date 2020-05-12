Consumer law expert warns about dangers of using smartphone apps to contact trace COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Billions of people could be invisible if governments around the world rely on smartphone apps to contact trace COVID-19 cases.

That is according to Jonathan Marshall, the director of The Center for Consumer Law and Education, a joint project between Marshall University and the West Virginia University College of Law.

Contact tracing refers to the process of finding out who has come into contact with an infected person and companies like Google and Apple have thrown their hats in the ring, offering to develop a system to enable widespread contact tracing in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, a WVU release states.

The problem with this method of contact tracing, Marshall said, is that many of the most vulnerable populations simply don’t have access to smartphones and technologies that would allow them to be part of this.

Jonathan Marshall

Somebody, for instance, more elderly is less likely to have a smartphone than somebody, for instance, of our generation, that’s just the way it is. Additionally, lower-income individuals are less likely to have them too and so essentially, there is worldwide there is a huge chunk, a huge segment of the population that wouldn’t necessarily have access, or wouldn’t be adequately accounted for in an experiment such as this. Jonathan Marshall – Director, Center for Consumer Law and Education

Beyond the lack of access to technology, Marshall said, there is a huge ethical concern over privacy. The issue of privacy isn’t a new one, he said, there are at least seven separate bills in the U.S. Congress right now addressing consumer privacy, the city of Chicago has passed a municipal order and California has passed a privacy rights act.

There are many questions about how much information a company can collect about users, how long they can keep it and who they can share that information with. Law enforcement agencies and other third parties could have access to the data and therefore, compromise the privacy of users, Marshall said.

“The interesting thing, of course, is the degree to which these two companies and other companies might be working together to create this comprehensive database and what are the constraints on that,” Marshall said. “Let’s say, somebody, for instance, law enforcement, decides that ‘we want to go look into this’, perhaps who a particular person was in contact with. Well, there you go, you have an already made database for you. It’s an interesting debate and again when you’re dealing with privacy, you’re always balancing people’s privacy interest against, I think, the efficacy of what you’re trying to achieve by essentially people giving up their privacy.”

Consumers need to become more aware of how their data will be used if these apps are developed, Marshall said. Furthermore, consumers need to be more aware of how existing apps and platforms are using their data. The general public, for the most part he said, does not understand how their data is being used and that needs to change.

A more informed public is part of fixing the privacy issue but also accountability for companies that manage consumers’ data. A lot of the time companies may disclose information to third parties willingly, or even worse, lose data through negligence or have it stolen, Marshall said. When that happens there needs to be some sort of consequence and the public being more aware of how their data is being used helps to bring about accountability, he said.

“As a community, as a people, we need to understand how our information is being used right now,” Marshall said.