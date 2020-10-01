Contracted employee tests positive for COVID-19; Sundale considered to have virus ‘outbreak’

Carl Shrader, medical director for the Sundale nursing home in Morgantown, said 16 residents and four staffers have tested have tested positive for the coronavirus in Morgantown, W.Va., Wednesday March 25, 2020. The nursing home with at least 20 coronavirus cases has become “ground zero” for the state’s growing virus caseload. (Ron Rittenhouse/Dominion Post via AP)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown has been designated as having a COVID-19 outbreak due to a contracted employee testing positive for the virus.

According to Sundale CEO Mike Hicks, none of the staff members or residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since May; however, a contracted employee did test positive.

After learning of the positive test result, Hicks said that every employee and resident of the home was given an antigen test, with PCR testing to be performed beginning on Monday.

Since the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources placed regulations on nursing homes, Sundale employees have been tested for COVID-19 twice a week, Hicks stated.

After the PCR test on Monday, another PCR test will be given the following Monday. Hicks said that if both of those rounds of testing return negative, then the DHHR will remove the “outbreak” designation given to the nursing home.