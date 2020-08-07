Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for Aug. 7

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is beginning a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap will be released on Fridays, and it will show how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday.

For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Webster counties.

Active cases of coronavirus in north central WV

County:7/31 cases8/3 cases8/4 cases8/5 cases8/6 cases8/7 casesWeekly trend
Barbour14141314135↓9
Doddridge444455↑1
Gilmer111111
Harrison375245434349↑12
Lewis544556↑1
Marion838784787882↓1
Monongalia131136131968243↓88
Preston13141413129↓4
Randolph1287534↓8
Ritchie000000
Taylor262720191913↓13
Tucker244322
Upshur433300↓4
Webster100011
Total333354330284264220↓113
Weekly trends in north central West Virginia counties

Editor’s note: The July 31 figures are from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources‘ morning report. Beginning Aug. 1, the DHHR released coronavirus statistics once a day.

