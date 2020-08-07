Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for Aug. 7

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is beginning a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap will be released on Fridays, and it will show how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday.

For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Webster counties.

Active cases of coronavirus in north central WV

County: 7/31 cases 8/3 cases 8/4 cases 8/5 cases 8/6 cases 8/7 cases Weekly trend Barbour 14 14 13 14 13 5 ↓9 Doddridge 4 4 4 4 5 5 ↑1 Gilmer 1 1 1 1 1 1 ↔ Harrison 37 52 45 43 43 49 ↑12 Lewis 5 4 4 5 5 6 ↑1 Marion 83 87 84 78 78 82 ↓1 Monongalia 131 136 131 96 82 43 ↓88 Preston 13 14 14 13 12 9 ↓4 Randolph 12 8 7 5 3 4 ↓8 Ritchie 0 0 0 0 0 0 ↔ Taylor 26 27 20 19 19 13 ↓13 Tucker 2 4 4 3 2 2 ↔ Upshur 4 3 3 3 0 0 ↓4 Webster 1 0 0 0 1 1 ↔ Total 333 354 330 284 264 220 ↓113 Weekly trends in north central West Virginia counties

Editor’s note: The July 31 figures are from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources‘ morning report. Beginning Aug. 1, the DHHR released coronavirus statistics once a day.