Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for Sept. 11

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday.

For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Webster counties.

Active cases of coronavirus in north central WV

County: 9/4 cases *9/5 cases 9/6 cases 9/7 cases 9/8 cases 9/9 cases 9/10 cases 9/11 cases Weekly trend Barbour 6 7 7 7 7 7 6 ↔ Doddridge 3 5 7 7 6 7 8 ↑5 Gilmer 5 5 5 5 5 4 1 ↓4 Harrison 40 49 50 54 56 57 59 62 ↑22 Lewis 5 5 5 5 4 4 3 ↓2 Marion 29 31 34 36 34 32 30 ↑1 Monongalia 247 321 348 379 423 460 487 ↑240 Preston 7 8 8 9 7 6 7 ↔ Randolph 7 7 7 7 6 6 7 ↔ Ritchie 3 3 3 3 3 6 6 ↑3 Taylor 32 33 33 33 27 29 24 ↓8 Tucker 0 0 1 1 1 2 2 4 ↑4 Upshur 3 3 4 7 8 9 15 ↑12 Webster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ↔ Total 387 484 516 555 589 631 660 ↑273 Weekly trends in north central West Virginia counties

*Active case data for Saturday, Sept. 5 is incomplete at this time.