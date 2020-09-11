Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for Sept. 11

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday.

For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Webster counties.

Active cases of coronavirus in north central WV

County:9/4 cases*9/5 cases9/6 cases9/7 cases9/8 cases9/9 cases9/10 cases9/11 casesWeekly trend
Barbour6777776
Doddridge3577678↑5
Gilmer5555541↓4
Harrison4049505456575962↑22
Lewis5555443↓2
Marion29313436343230↑1
Monongalia247321348379423460487↑240
Preston7889767
Randolph7777667
Ritchie3333366↑3
Taylor32333333272924↓8
Tucker00111224↑4
Upshur33478915↑12
Webster00000000
Total387484516555589631660↑273
*Active case data for Saturday, Sept. 5 is incomplete at this time.

