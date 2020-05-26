Coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh to transition back to duties with WVU

UPDATE (5/26/20 11:57 a.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – During Tuesday’s press briefing from Gov. Jim Justice, Dr. Clay Marsh addressed his status as the state’s coronavirus czar.

“[I] am very committed to helping the university in any way I, I can, my alma mater and my day job,” said Marsh. “But, as long as the governor and, uh, and the team here on the press conference will have me, my, um, plan is to offer no less commitment to this team.

“I see this as less a change in, in, in focus and more just a, um, more public internal, uh, recognition that, that I will be back in a more official capacity as the head of the Health Science Center, which is what I’ve done for the last five years,” Marsh continued. “So, my anticipation, unless the governor or President Gee tells me otherwise, that I’ll continue, uh, in my present course, and, and just, uh, add those responsibilities more officially back at the university.”

ORIGINAL STORY (5/26/20 11 a.m.):

Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh will return to his duties as vice president and executive dean for Health Sciences at West Virginia University.

At the end of March, Gov. Jim Justice named Marsh the state’s COVID-19/coronavirus czar. While Marsh will continue his work with the state, in June he will begin to transition back into his position at WVU, according to a press release. Moving forward, Marsh will continue to provide insight and guidance as West Virginia slowly reopens and as the university plans for the return of students in the fall.

Dr. Jeff Coben

Dr. Jeff Coben, associate vice president for health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, was tapped to assume the additional responsibilities and duties of managing the oversight of the Health Sciences Center in Marsh’s absence, the release states. WVU said Coben will continue to serve in an instrumental role for the university, providing his public health expertise and leadership regarding a host of COVID-19 initiatives.

“I would like to sincerely thank Jeff for his leadership and guidance with the Health Sciences Center over the past two months,” Marsh said. “During that time, we were able to quickly flip all of our courses online, graduate our seniors and begin to plan for the return of our students – which is no small task.”

Questions regarding COVID-19 preparations at the Health Sciences Center should be submitted to the Health Sciences Incident Command via email.