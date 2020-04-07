Coronavirus hotline serves as a lifeline for basic prevention information

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On March 9, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources opened its Coronavirus Hotline, which is staffed by toxicology-trained WVU employees, serves each of the state’s 55 counties and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dr. Elizabeth Scharman, professor of clinical pharmacy at the West Virginia University School of Pharmacy and Director of the West Virginia Poison Center, explained the reasoning behind the Coronavirus Hotline.

Dr. Elizabeth Scharman

“On average, the Poison Center receives around 20,000 calls per year — just over 1,600 each month,” said Scharman. “The Coronavirus Hotline has surpassed half a normal year’s worth of calls within three weeks.”

According to WVU Today, Coronavirus calls have ranged from general questions about prevention tips to more specific ones such as the availability of tests, the need for testing and safety guidelines for their workplace. Callers include the general public, healthcare professionals, clinics, hospitals and other sources.

“Many people live in rural areas with a poor radio signal and no internet access, so we’re the place they come to for basic prevention information,” Scharman said. “The Coronavirus Hotline serves to fill that gap.”

Since the opening, the Coronavirus Hotline have received more than 11,800 calls. “The most calls we’ve received in one day is 863,” said Scharman.

Shifts run between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; then 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. The health professionals running the hotline practice safety precautions by social distancing and washing their hands and desks periodically. They are encouraged to take regular breaks to disconnect from the stress of the calls.

“It’s really hard,” Scharman admitted. “We’re taking calls from people who need information, and some of them are scared, nervous and/or frustrated. Unfortunately, there are no good answers to some of the COVID-related needs people have. There are people quarantining alone with no support system; people trying to take care of children or elderly individuals; people without a job or healthcare and in need of services. It’s difficult to take call after call from people in bad situations.”

Scharman encourages people to utilize the West Virginia Coronavirus Hotline for questions they may have and warns them to be cautious when reading information on social media about ways to treat or diagnose COVID-19 at home.

The WVPC Emergency Line is still open as well. It’s a separate phone line, so the calls do not interfere with one another. To contact the WVPC, call 1-800-222-1222. To contact the Coronavirus Hotline, call 1-800-887-4304.