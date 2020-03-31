Coronavirus in north central West Virginia: a running total

Coronavirus

North central West Virginia counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect West Virginia and the United States, WBOY is working to keep people informed on the latest figures in north central West Virginia.

To that end, the following is a running list of counties and their totals, based on information from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and county health departments.

North central West Virginia counties include Barbour, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Webster counties.

This list will be updated periodically as WBOY receives information from official sources. If a county is not currently listed below, it is not known to have any confirmed cases of coronavirus.

  • Total cases in West Virginia: 162 (1 death)
  • Harrison County: 11 cases
  • Marion County: 5 cases (1 death)
  • Monongalia County: 31 cases
  • Preston County: 3 cases
  • Randolph County: 1 case
  • Tucker County: 2 cases
  • Upshur County: 1 case

