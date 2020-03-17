Coronavirus outbreak results in large number of blood drive cancellations; American Red Cross asking for blood donations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The American Red Cross has announced in a press release that it is facing a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The release stated that as a result of this shortage, healthy individuals are currently needed to donate to help patients who are counting on lifesaving blood.

According to the release, individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by vising RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The release stated that as the coronavirus pandemic had grown in the U.S., blood drive cancellations have grown at an alarming rate. To date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been cancelled across the country due to concerns congregating at workplaces, college campuses and schools amidst the coronavirus outbreak, according to the release. Officials with the Red Cross said that these cancellations have resulted in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. More than 80% percent of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at locations of this type, according to the release.

Officials said the Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give.

The release stated that the Red Cross is expecting the number of cancellations to continue to increase, which has caused heightened concern for blood collection organizations and hospitals across the country. Officials said this blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or patients suffering from cancer.

The release also explained that the Red Cross has implemented new measures to ensure blood drives and donation centers are even safer for donors and staff, including:

Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.

Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process.

Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors.

Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.

Additionally, the release explained that at each blood drive and donation center, Red Cross employees already follow through safety protocols to help prevent the spread of any type of infection, including:

Wearing gloves and changing gloves with each donor.

Routinely wiping down donor-touched areas.

Using sterile collection sets for every donation.

Preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub.

The release stated that there is no data or evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus, including the coronavirus, worldwide.