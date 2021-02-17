Coronavirus vaccine clinic held at Elmcroft of Maplewood in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Coronavirus vaccine clinics continue to be held across the state, including Wednesday at Elmcroft of Maplewood in Bridgeport.

This is the independent and assisted living facility’s third vaccine clinic.

Residents and employees had a chance to get the Moderna vaccine, thanks to help from Lifetree Pharmacy.

The facility’s executive director said about 98% of residents had been vaccinated twice. She stressed the importance of vaccinating the elderly population.

“Certainly, this is the most vulnerable population; if they were to get covid, um, and now that the vaccine’s available, we want to make sure we do our part and help protect them going forward. Um, I think that’s proven itself already. We’ve done very well since all this began and just want to continue it that way,” said Peggy Smith, executive director of Elmcroft of Maplewood.



Smith said she expected nearly 20 staff members and three residents to get vaccine doses on Wednesday.