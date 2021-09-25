West Virginia counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity, according to Stacker

A health worker prepares equipment in a field hospital for COVID-19 patients at the 11th Army Region base in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, July 2, 2021. As Thailand faces growing numbers of COVID-19 cases and related deaths during a devastating third wave of the coronavirus, there are concerns that it will face a shortage of hospital beds, intensive care units and ventilators for seriously ill patients.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Stacker has compiled a list of West Virginia counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity.

Vaccinations have gone a long way in defending West Virginians from COVID-19. However, with faltering vaccination numbers and the rise of the Delta variant, the rate of hospitalization and death has been increasing.

With data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the counties were ranked by “the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20.” ICU availability would act as a tiebreaker.

The rankings go as such, according to Stacker:

#38. Webster County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 19.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 76.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 82% full in West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 875 (71 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (2,448 fully vaccinated)
— 24.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#37. Wetzel County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 63.8% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 51.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 37.8% more availability than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 856 (129 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 10.3% (1,553 fully vaccinated)
— 74.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#36. Preston County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 30.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 62.5% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 4.9% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 864 (289 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (10,605 fully vaccinated)
— 21.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#35. Summers County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 60.0% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 82% full in West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 708 (89 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 16.6% (2,091 fully vaccinated)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 16.6% (2,091 fully vaccinated)
— 58.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#34. Calhoun County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 37.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 53.8% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 82% full in West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 731 (52 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 12.4% (878 fully vaccinated)
— 69.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#33. Barbour County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 51.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 82% full in West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 736 (121 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 6.5% (1,063 fully vaccinated)
— 83.8% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#32. Pocahontas County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 46.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 82% full in West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 582 (48 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.5% (1,935 fully vaccinated)
— 41.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#31. Roane County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 45.0% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 82% full in West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 599 (82 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 5.1% (701 fully vaccinated)
— 87.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#30. Tyler County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 43.8% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 82% full in West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 966 (83 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 18.1% (1,555 fully vaccinated)
— 55.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#29. Taylor County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 38.8% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (79.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 3.7% more availability than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 695 (116 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 4.2% (702 fully vaccinated)
— 89.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#28. Braxton County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 37.5% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 82% full in West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,433 (200 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 12.2% (1,696 fully vaccinated)
— 69.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#27. Marshall County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 36.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 71.0% (49.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 13.4% more availability than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 809 (247 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 10.5% (3,221 fully vaccinated)
— 73.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#26. Jackson County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 22.5% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 82% full in West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 759 (217 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 17.5% (5,003 fully vaccinated)
— 56.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#25. Fayette County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 65.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 18.8% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (91.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 11.0% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 630 (267 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 26.1% (11,081 fully vaccinated)
— 35.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#24. Upshur County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 66.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 17.5% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (76.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 0.0% more availability than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 893 (216 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 8.2% (1,975 fully vaccinated)
— 79.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#23. Hampshire County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 12.5% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 82% full in West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 755 (175 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.3% (4,927 fully vaccinated)
— 47.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#22. Hancock County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 11.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 76.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 7.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 666 (192 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.5% (6,478 fully vaccinated)
— 44.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#21. Mineral County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 71.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 11.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (46.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 22.0% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 841 (226 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.0% (8,867 fully vaccinated)
— 17.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#20. Berkeley County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 6.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 22.0% more availability than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 431 (514 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (35,275 fully vaccinated)
— 26.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#19. Kanawha County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 5.0% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 75.0% (30.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 8.5% more availability than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 527 (938 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.9% (54,975 fully vaccinated)
— 23.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#18. Harrison County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 2.5% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (44.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 26.8% more availability than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 956 (643 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.7% (13,920 fully vaccinated)
— 48.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#17. Wood County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 2.5% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (90.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 15.9% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 723 (604 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (32,528 fully vaccinated)
— 3.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#16. Ohio County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 1.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 78.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 4.9% more availability than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 580 (240 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 12.2% (5,069 fully vaccinated)
— 69.7% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#15. Greenbrier County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (39.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 1.3% more availability than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 99.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 20.7% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 623 (216 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (11,688 fully vaccinated)
— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#14. Logan County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 3.7% more full than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (62.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 22.0% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 831 (266 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (9,491 fully vaccinated)
— 26.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#13. Mason County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (31.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 3.7% more full than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (89.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 22.0% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 588 (156 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.9% (8,449 fully vaccinated)
— 20.6% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#12. Raleigh County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 7.5% more full than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 96.0% (53.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 17.1% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 662 (486 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.1% (15,476 fully vaccinated)
— 47.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#11. Boone County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (37.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 7.5% more full than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 82% full in West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 788 (169 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (6,473 fully vaccinated)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.2% (6,473 fully vaccinated)
— 24.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#10. Morgan County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 87.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 8.7% more full than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: data not available
— 82% full in West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 643 (115 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 3.5% (632 fully vaccinated)
— 91.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#9. Cabell County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 10.0% more full than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 1.2% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 822 (756 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.5% (19,739 fully vaccinated)
— 46.5% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#8. McDowell County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (54.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 12.5% more full than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 92.0% (86.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 12.2% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,050 (185 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 22.1% (3,888 fully vaccinated)
— 45.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#7. Mercer County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (33.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 15.0% more full than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (80.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 22.0% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 783 (460 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (22,238 fully vaccinated)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.8% (22,238 fully vaccinated)
— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#6. Nicholas County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (32.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 16.3% more full than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (67.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 19.5% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 727 (178 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.6% (7,243 fully vaccinated)
— 26.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#5. Grant County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (34.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 16.3% more full than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (100.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 22.0% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,124 (130 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 13.1% (1,515 fully vaccinated)
— 67.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#4. Lewis County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 94.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 17.5% more full than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (67.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 22.0% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,433 (228 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.3% (4,664 fully vaccinated)
— 27.1% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#3. Monongalia County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 18.8% more full than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 87.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 6.1% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 320 (338 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 15.5% (16,402 fully vaccinated)
— 61.4% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#2. Randolph County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (42.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 21.3% more full than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 97.0% (51.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 18.3% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 944 (271 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.0% (8,041 fully vaccinated)
— 30.3% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

#1. Jefferson County, WV

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (38.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 21.3% more full than West Virginia overall
– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (74.0% by COVID-19 patients)
— 22.0% more full than West Virginia overall
– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 479 (274 cases)
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.6% (17,492 fully vaccinated)
— 23.9% lower vaccination rate than West Virginia

