COVID-19 Booster Shots to be available at Beckley VAMC

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Beckley VA Medical Center will be offering Veterans and employees the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shots at three Saturday clinics.

On Nov. 6, 13, and 20, Veterans will be able to receive their COVID-19 booster via a scheduled appointment from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an appointment, Veterans can call 304-255-2121, ext. 4500. If the initial vaccine was received outside the Beckley VAMC, Veterans are asked to bring their vaccination card.

“Vaccines remain the best way of protecting Veterans, staff and the southern West Virginia region against COVID-19,” said Medical Center Director Desmond McMullan. “The expanded FDA and CDC recommendations regarding booster shots allow us to better protect those at higher risk, as well as our community at large.”

The following groups are eligible for a booster shot at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna:

65 years and older.

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings.

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.

Those who had a J&J COVID-19 vaccine at least two months ago, who are also 18 and older, can receive their booster shots.

As per the CDC’s recommendations, eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose, as mixing different boosters and vaccines has been deemed safe.

Booster shots are meant to boost antibody protection after the initial vaccine doses effectiveness decreases over time.

Boosters are available to Veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the Save Lives Act.

Veterans receiving a booster shot can also get their flu shot in the same visit.

For more information, visit the Beckley VA website.