COVID-19 cases surface at two Cabell County schools

Coronavirus

by: Joe Fitzwater

Posted: / Updated:

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three people have tested positive for COVID-19 at schools in Cabell County.

According to a press release from Cabell County schools, two people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Huntington High School. The first person was last at school on October 27th and the second person was last at school on October 30th. Three additional people at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine as a result.

Meanwhile, one person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Crossroads Academy. That person was last at school on October 26th.

Contract tracing has been conducted for both schools.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories