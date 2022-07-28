FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County Health officials Thursday said they feel COVID-19 case numbers are “trending in the wrong direction.”

According to Administrator Lloyd White, the county department is recording around 20 to 25 new cases a day. However, they feel the actual case numbers could be higher than that.

Since the state changed its testing policies on June 1, the health department now must bill insurance for testing. If someone doesn’t have insurance, they are given an at-home test.

“Consequently because of that, our testing numbers have decreased dramatically,” White said.

At-home results are not mandatory to report to the health department, and because of that, White said he believes numbers are at least seven to 10 times under-reported.

“I wish I could tell you that I can see light at the end of the tunnel, but unfortunately, I can’t. We’re dealing now with the BA.5 variant we’re looking at BA.6, BA.7. It’s coming down the pike at some point in time,” White said. “I’m really, really disheartened that we’re even here. I would’ve hoped by now we’d be on the really tail end of it but we’re just not seeing that.”

White encourages anyone who tests positive at home to notify their close contacts and take proper precautions around others.

“That should stop the progression of the virus in that particular instance,” he said.

The department still offers Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to all ages, even the six months to 5 years old age group but it has not yet had anyone from that age group come in to get vaccinated.

“Our best hope to get out of this pandemic is through vaccination,” White said.

Even though the state changed the insurance requirements, everyone in Marion County still has access to a test from the Marion County Health Department, whether or not they have medical insurance.