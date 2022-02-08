COVID-19 drive-thru clinic to be hosted in Clarksburg

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – A driver places a swab into a vial at a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of the Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19 kicks in Thursday, Jan. 27, for millions of health care workers in about half the states. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Feb. 10, a free COVID-19 vaccine, booster and drive-thru testing clinic will be hosted by the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team in Clarksburg.

From 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis on the campus at ResCare located at 229 W Main Street in Clarksburg.

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for ages 5 and up, but those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian to receive their vaccine. No insurance is required.

Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.

Email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157 for more information. Updates from the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team can be found on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories