COVID-19 drive-thru clinic to be hosted in Clarksburg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Feb. 10, a free COVID-19 vaccine, booster and drive-thru testing clinic will be hosted by the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team in Clarksburg.

From 11:00 am to 4:00 pm, testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis on the campus at ResCare located at 229 W Main Street in Clarksburg.

Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for ages 5 and up, but those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian to receive their vaccine. No insurance is required.

Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.

Email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157 for more information. Updates from the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team can be found on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge.