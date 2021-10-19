COVID-19 outbreak in middle school, nearly 100 students in quarantine

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – 96 kids at East Fairmont Middle School were told to quarantine due to a possible COVID-19 exposures, all are from a fifth-grade class.

East Fairmont Middle School

On Monday, the Marion County superintendent’s office was told that there were seven positive cases in the grade. Superintendent Donna Hage said there were potentials for exposure during lunch when kids had their masks off to eat and drink.

Lunch time is the only time kids are able to take their masks off in Marion County public schools.

The seating charts at that lunch hour were looked at and then school officials along with the Marion County Health Department decided that 96 out of 170 fifth graders across six tables needed to quarantine.

Superintendent Hage said they’ve been doing very well with reducing their numbers of quarantines because of students wearing masks and they will not be changing how they are doing thing because of this situation.

“It just so happens that we have a large number of positives in that fifth grade at east Fairmont middle school,” Hage said. “That guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education tells us when we have five in a classroom, or a cohort of students that are together, that we can consider evaluating that and making the decision to close that down. So as of now we are with the fifth grade.”

East Fairmont Middle School

The East Fairmont Middle School fifth-grade teachers met in-person on Tuesday to discuss how they will be teaching those students in quarantine moving forward.

If the students don’t have any symptoms, they can come back to in-person classes on Oct. 25.