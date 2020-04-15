COVID-19 pandemic causes WV Black Heritage Festival officials to cancel 2020 edition

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia Black Heritage Festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Officials with the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival have announced that 2020 edition of the annual Clarksburg event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 festival was originally scheduled for September 11-13.

“Please stay healthy and safe and we hope to see you all in 2021 for our 31st Annual West Virginia Black Heritage Festival,” organizers posted on Facebook.

The festival’s annual spring dinner and dance gala, originally scheduled for April 18 at the Village Square Conference Center, has also been canceled, officials said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories