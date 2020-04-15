COVID-19 pandemic causes WV Black Heritage Festival officials to cancel 2020 edition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Officials with the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival have announced that 2020 edition of the annual Clarksburg event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 festival was originally scheduled for September 11-13.

“Please stay healthy and safe and we hope to see you all in 2021 for our 31st Annual West Virginia Black Heritage Festival,” organizers posted on Facebook.

The festival’s annual spring dinner and dance gala, originally scheduled for April 18 at the Village Square Conference Center, has also been canceled, officials said.