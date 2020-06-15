COVID-19 testing held at community building in Grant Town

GRANT TOWN, W.Va. – Marion County is continuing its efforts to expand COVID-19 testing for residents.

On Monday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Marion County Health Department was at the Grant Town Community Building providing free testing to anyone who wanted it. All last week, the health department visited a different city or town to collect data on the spread of the disease in the county.

Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White said the reason behind the greater testing across the county is to stay on top of how common the disease is in the area. Knowing the prevalence of the virus is how health officials can do the most to counter it.

