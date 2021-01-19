COVID-19 vaccination events to be held in multiple West Virginia counties this week for residents 65 and older

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Vaccination clinics will be held to provide COVID-19 vaccines to West Virginians who are 65 or older in several counties across the state, including Harrison, Monongalia and Randolph counties this week, Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday.

The Governor, along with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Joint Interagency Task force for COVID-19 Vaccines made the announcement about the clinics that are being held through Operation Save Our Wisdom during Tuesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing.

The clinics being held this week are available to West Virginians who are 65 years of age and older. They will be held in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Hancock, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Randolph, and Wood counties. The DHHR stated that residents from any county in the state may access an appointment at any of the vaccination clinics listed, regardless of their county of residence.

The DHHR also stated that many clinics are listed as full as they are utilizing waiting lists; however, they will continue to place new individuals on a waitlist. All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted. The community vaccination clinic model will continue to be used each week and additional locations will be added as vaccine supply increases.

Listed below is additional information on where and when each vaccination will be held this week:

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Berkeley 2000 Recreation Center, 273 Woodbury Avenue, Martinsburg, WV 25404. By appointment only. To register, call 304-267-1304. Once full individuals will continue to be placed on a waitlist.

Braxton County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist. Will also continue to place individuals on a waitlist.)

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Gassaway Baptist Church, 56 Beall Drive, Gassaway, WV 26624. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-471-2240.

Cabell County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist. Will also continue to place individuals on a waitlist.)

Two locations are drive-through.

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, St. Mary’s Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.

By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-526-3383 or register online here.

Greenbrier County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist. Will also continue to place individuals on a waitlist.)

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-664-4147.

8:30 AM – 5:30 PM, Rainelle Medical Center, 645 Kanawha Avenue, Rainelle, WV 25962. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-664-4147.

Hardy County, Grant County, Hampshire County, and Mineral County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist. Will also continue to place individuals on a waitlist.)

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Moorefield National Guard Armory, 157 Freedom Way, Moorefield, WV 26836. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Hardy County: call 304-530-6355; Hampshire County: call 304-496-9640; Grant County: call 304-257-4922; Mineral County: call 304-788-1321.

Harrison County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist. Will also continue to place individuals on a waitlist.)

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-423-7969.

Kanawha County

7:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301. By appointment only. Call 304-357-5157 (may begin calling at 1 p.m. Wednesday for appointment).

Logan County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist. Will also continue to place individuals on a waitlist.)

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Logan County Health Department: 304-792-8630; Southern WV Health Systems: 304-553-8585; Coalfield Health Center: 304-855-1200; Logan Mingo Area Mental Health: 304-792-7130.

Monongalia County, Marion County, Preston County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist. Will also continue to place individuals on a waitlist.)

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia Army National Guard, Morgantown Readiness Center, 90 Army Band Way, Morgantown, WV 26508. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Monongalia County: 304-598-5100; Preston County will pull from their waitlist or call: 304-0096; Marion County: 304-816-3769 and on the Facebook page.

Pocahontas County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist. Will also continue to place individuals on a waitlist.)

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pocahontas County High School, 1 Warrior Way, Dunmore, WV 24934. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-799-4154.

Raleigh County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken beginning January 19, 2021 for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-461-1108.

Randolph County

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Phil Gainer Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241. By appointment only. Call 304-637-3368.

Wood County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, WVU-Parkersburg Early Childhood Education Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-420-1449 (may begin calling at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday for an appointment or waitlist).

Friday, January 22, 2021

Cabell County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist. Will also continue to place individuals on a waitlist.)

Two locations are drive-through.

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Valley Health, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, St. Mary’s Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.

By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-526-3383 or register online here.

Hancock County/Brooke County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist. Will also continue to place individuals on a waitlist.)

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Weir High School Gymnasium, 100 Red Rider Road, Weirton, WV 26062. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call Change, Inc.: 304-797-7733; Brooke County: 304-737-3665; Hancock County: 304-564-3343.

Kanawha County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist. Will also continue to place individuals on a waitlist.)

8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, Sissonville Health Center, 6135 Sissonville Drive, Charleston, WV 25312. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call 304-734-2040 or register via email: Covid-19vaccine@cchswv.org

Logan County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist. Will also continue to place individuals on a waitlist.)

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639. By appointment only. Names will continue to be taken for inclusion on a waitlist. Call Logan County Health Department: 304-792-8630; Southern WV Health Systems: 304-553-8585; Coalfield Health Center: 304-855-1200; Logan Mingo Area Mental Health: 304-792-7130.

Marshall County, Ohio County and Wetzel County

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall County Fairgrounds, Chevron Building, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041. By appointment only. Ohio County residents: 304-234-3798 beginning Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.; Marshall County residents: 304-221-9911 beginning Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.; Wetzel County appointments are being filled by a previously established waitlist; however, will continue taking names by calling the Wetzel/Tyler County Health Department at 304-337-2001.

Mercer County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Princeton Church of God, 250 Oakvale Road, Princeton, WV 24740. Pre-registration: 304-324-8367 or www.mchdwv.com

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination, please visit vaccinate.wv.gov.