COVID-19 vaccine ‘Freedom of choice’ petition circulated by legislator

Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate BNT162b2 are sorted at a Pfizer facility in Puurs, Belgium in an undated still image from video. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is just weeks away from receiving its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, but one legislator is working to prevent getting vaccinated a mandate.

Derrick Evans is a newly-elected republican delegate representing Wayne County who says he already has over 1,000 signatures on a petition he’s circulating on his social media pages.

According to Evans, the petition isn’t to prevent people from getting the vaccine, just to have the freedom to choose.

“I’m not taking the coronavirus vaccine, absolutely not, they can send the national guard to my house, I’m not taking the coronavirus vaccine,” he said.

Evans says he worries they won’t allow children back into school without it, or that jobs will require it.

“I’m not going to be their guinea pig, their test monkey — and I don’t think other citizens across West Virginia should be forced into doing that either.”

Evans says he plans to take this petition he created to Governor Jim Justice.

At his most recent press briefing, Justice said the first people to get vaccinated will be nursing home residents and workers, followed by all health care professionals and first responders, then the general public.

The vaccine has yet to become a mandate.

Democratic Rep. Shawn Fluharty of Wheeling says the vaccine is essential to reopening the economy.

“The last time I checked Derrick Evans is not a doctor,” said Fluharty.

“We can’t have scare tactics from government officials out there pretending, and using these scare tactics as if we’re going to somehow open our economy without having people getting the vaccine — you can’t have it both ways,” he said.

West Virginia’s COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh did reiterate during the last press briefing that the vaccine is safe.

The first shipment is expected to arrive in West Virginia on December 15th, followed by more.