COVID-19 vaccine now in West Virginia; shipments received in Monongalia, Kanawha counties

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen ahead of being administered at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Belfast, Northern Ireland December 8, 2020. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During his press briefing on Monday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said the COVID-19 vaccine is now in West Virginia.

Justice said they came into Kanawha and Monongalia counties Monday morning.

Justice said the vaccine takes two doses, 21 days apart.

“I would encourage every single person in this state to take the vaccine,” Justice said. The governor also said he will be vaccinated at later on Monday around 5:30 p.m.

Ohio received their Pfizer vaccines Monday, Dec. 14. Ohio already administered the first dose of the vaccine at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Kentucky received their COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines Sunday, Dec. 13 and administered their first dose of the vaccine at the University of Louisville on Monday, Dec. 14.