COVID-19 vaccine increase announced for West Virginia, additional health clinics can order doses directly

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) received an update Thursday, on the seventh weekly increase in COVID-19 vaccine allocation for West Virginia. The state will receive an increase of 4,680 first and second Pfizer vaccine doses. Overall, West Virginia will receive 37,000 first and second Moderna doses, 51,400 first and second Pfizer doses, and 2,200 Johnson & Johnson doses next week. In addition, nine health centers across West Virginia have been invited to order COVID-19 vaccine doses directly from the federal government, increasing West Virginia’s overall dose allocation.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin(D-WV)

“The rapid increase in COVID-19 vaccine production and distribution has drastically improved West Virginia’s ability to quickly and safely administer vaccine doses to as many West Virginians as possible. The new allocation is the seventh consecutive dose increase for the state and as nine new health centers become eligible to order more doses, West Virginia will continue to see increased vaccine administration,” said Senator Manchin. “West Virginia has made me incredibly proud as we continue to lead the nation in vaccine administration and distribution. I will continue to work with the Biden Administration to ensure West Virginia quickly receives more vaccine doses to ensure every West Virginian who wants a vaccine can get one.”

In February, two health center systems in West Virginia were selected to receive direct COVID-19 vaccine dose shipments through the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) COVID-19 Vaccination Program. The following additional health centers have been invited to directly order COVID-19 vaccines from the HRSA COVID-19 Vaccination Program: