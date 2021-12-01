COVID cases increase over 1k; active cases rise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,155 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths on Dec. 1.

On Tuesday it confirmed 780 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 295,949 (+1,155) total cases and 4,895 (+27) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 6,267 (+467) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Braxton County, a 92-year old female from Hardy County, a 77-year old male from Marion County, a 70-year old female from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Lincoln County, a 92-year old female from Pleasants County, a 68-year old male from Preston County, an 83-year old female from Tyler County, a 56-year old female from Calhoun County, a 63-year old male from Clay County, a 46-year old male from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Nicholas County, a 96-year old female from Mineral County, an 82-year old male from Grant County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Webster County, an 85-year old male from Mingo County, a 71-year old male from Ohio County, a 78-year old male from Nicholas County, a 64-year old male from Ohio County, a 79-year old female from Mingo County, a 27-year old female from Putnam County, a 64-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 67-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old male from Jackson County, and an 86-year old female from Marion County.

“It is with sadness that we report another day of significant loss in our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please help stop the spread of COVID-19 by receiving your vaccine or booster shot.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (57), Berkeley (540), Boone (79), Braxton (35), Brooke (88), Cabell (289), Calhoun (34), Clay (23), Doddridge (31), Fayette (157), Gilmer (11), Grant (53), Greenbrier (72), Hampshire (98), Hancock (95), Hardy (61), Harrison (303), Jackson (66), Jefferson (262), Kanawha (401), Lewis (112), Lincoln (73), Logan (124), Marion (191), Marshall (109), Mason (59), McDowell (65), Mercer (283), Mineral (98), Mingo (123), Monongalia (203), Monroe (41), Morgan (79), Nicholas (170), Ohio (171), Pendleton (32), Pleasants (19), Pocahontas (23), Preston (131), Putnam (183), Raleigh (287), Randolph (60), Ritchie (21), Roane (46), Summers (30), Taylor (74), Tucker (8), Tyler (24), Upshur (84), Wayne (100), Webster (52), Wetzel (66), Wirt (26), Wood (301), Wyoming (44).

According to the dashboard, 1,059,790 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 892,381 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 222,256 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.