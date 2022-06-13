CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 1,306 new COVID cases and two additional deaths on June 13.

On Friday, 518 new COVID cases and one additional death were reported.

The DHHR did warn that a National Center for Health Statistics system update could impact its ability to certify deaths from June 6 through June 20.

The DHHR has reported 523,367 (+1,306) total cases and 7,001 (+2) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,198 (-209) active cases.

A map of West Virginia counties by the number of new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend of June 11 and 12. (DHHR data used, WBOY image).

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (15), Berkeley (144), Boone (40), Braxton (20), Brooke (29), Cabell (100), Calhoun (4), Clay (6), Doddridge (5), Fayette (49), Gilmer (11), Grant (11), Greenbrier (41), Hampshire (25), Hancock (37), Hardy (12), Harrison (104), Jackson (7), Jefferson (67), Kanawha (184), Lewis (16), Lincoln (12), Logan (52), Marion (83), Marshall (17), Mason (35), McDowell (18), Mercer (101), Mineral (28), Mingo (13), Monongalia (145), Monroe (22), Morgan (10), Nicholas (33), Ohio (37), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (23), Putnam (54), Raleigh (101), Randolph (20), Ritchie (8), Roane (20), Summers (7), Taylor (34), Tucker (2), Tyler (7), Upshur (26), Wayne (28), Webster (6), Wetzel (21), Wirt (1), Wood (70), Wyoming (24).

According to the dashboard, 1,133,949 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 980,446 or 54.7% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 509,757 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.