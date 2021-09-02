COVID testing at home: what you need to know

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) – Is there a possibility DHHR isn’t counting positive at-home COVID tests?

Dr. Anye Amjad, State Health Officer for the WV DHHR, isn’t sure how many at-home tests are being taken. It’s also hard to track how many at-home test kits are being sold because of their availability. At-home tests can be found in pharmacies across West Virginia.

Dr. Amjad said even though the at-home tests are accurate, if someone tests positive, they should report it to their doctor.

If an at-home test is conducted or observed by a health care provider, they are obligated to report the test result to public health.

“It’s a good way to screen symptoms but it’s not a replacement for an actual test conducted by a doctor,” Dr. Amjad said.

She believes that some people aren’t reporting their positive tests to DHHR.

In both West Virginia and Virginia, tests that are conducted at home are not reportable to public health.

“If a person reports their positive test result to public health, they will be given instructions as to appropriate public health actions such as isolation for themselves and quarantine recommendations for their contacts,” said Cheryle Rodriguez, Public Information Officer for the Virginia Department of Health.

In December of 2020, the WV DHHR partnered with Vault Health to bring COVID tests that could be mailed directly to a home. Dr. Amjad said they’ve stopped the partnership because it wasn’t performing as expected, and people weren’t participating with the saliva-based tests.