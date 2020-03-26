Custard Stand Chili remains open during COVID pandemic

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — Custard Stand Chili will remain open during the coronavirus pandemic by updating policies for a safe and secure workplace environment.

According to a release sent out by the company, Custard Stand Chili has enacted policies to ensure it can run as safely as it can during this pandemic by not allowing visitors onsite, keeping employees on site once they arrive at work by providing lunch and having only one employee be in contact with vendors.

Employees of Custad Stand Chili are also required to wash their hands for at least 20 minutes, and use sanitizing spray and sanitizing wipes abundantly, according to the release.

The company is also holding regular training and information sessions using the data and guidelines set forth by the national CDC office and food and drug administration, the release states, and by utilizing those policies, Custand Stand Chili is still being shipped to distribution centers.

For employee safety, according to the release, the online order fulfillment center has temporarily suspended service.