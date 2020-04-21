Davis Health System Foundation provides support grant to three hospitals in north central West Virginia

ELKINS, W.Va. – A local foundation is working to ensure three community hospitals in north central West Virginia are able to serve their areas.

The Davis Health System Foundation has donated $25,000 to Davis Medical Center, Broaddus Hospital and Webster County Memorial Hospital.

Officials with the foundation said that usually the goal is to donate at the end of every year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials decided that the help was needed now.

“The three hospitals, just the week before last spent about $100,000 in a matter of days on the N95 masks for our workers, for gowns, for face shields,” said Foundation Executive Director, Mike Bell.

Bell explained that the foundation is continuing to watch the needs of the three hospitals and will continue to help where possible as the year goes on.

“Unplanned, yet necessary expenses to prepare for screening and caring for COVID patients have strapped health care systems. Community support is critical to saving lives and will provide much needed relief for our frontline medical teams,” Bell added.

Those who would like to learn more about the donation or how to get involved, click here to be taken to the Davis Health System’s website.