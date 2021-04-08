Davis Medical Center Alternative Drive-Thru Screen Unit to close later this month

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Medical Center’s Alternative Drive-Thru Screening Unit (ASU) will be closing April 16.

The hospital said the ASU was originally designed for COVID-19 testing and other screenings, such as flu, strep throat and RSV, to reduce the amount of exposure in its indoor clinics.

“The ASU has been an excellent source of medical services during the course of the pandemic, but with a significant reduction in COVID-19 cases, we are encouraging individuals to return to their primary care doctor for routine visits, or seek medical care at DirectCare of Elkins for non-emergent sick visits”, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Catherine Chua, DO, FAAFP, FMNM, CPE.

DirectCare of Elkins features a drive-thru clinic and walk-in services for patients with acute, non-emergent conditions like burns, sprains, strains and cuts, the hospital said. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can use the drive-thru clinic. DirectCare of Elkins is open Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.–1 p.m., and Sunday noon–4 p.m., and is located at 720 Beverly Pike in Elkins.