Davis Medical Center giving COVID antibody infusions

EKLINS, W.Va. – The Davis Medical Center is trying a new way to stop the severity of COVID-19 patients by giving them infusions of antibodies. It hopes that the infusion will stop symptoms before they become severe.

Bamlanivimab, or BAM, is a new treatment to COVID-19 recently granted emergency authorization from the FDA. Davis Medical Center began using BAM as a treatment on January 18 for patients who came in with mild COVID symptoms. The new treatment is not for everyone.

It is specifically for adults who are already experiencing mild symptoms and could be at risk for those symptoms to become severe. That includes senior citizens and anyone over the age of 12 who has health conditions.

“Between the release of the [emergency use for authorization] for BAM and the vaccine, for the first time in a year, honestly, we’re starting to have some hope in the medical community that we’re getting a handle on this,” said Dr. Mindy Chua.

West Virginia has already received national attention for its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, and WVU Medicine has established a vaccine megahub to help get as many people vaccinated as possible. Now with a possible treatment that can limit the severity of the virus within a patient, there may now be another way to save lives in this pandemic.