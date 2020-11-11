Davis Medical Center restricting patient visitation

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Medical Center in Elkins is restricting patient visitation as coronavirus cases rise in Randolph County.

Effective Nov. 11, Davis Medical Center has implemented visitation restrictions to its inpatient care settings. Outpatient services still allow one healthy visitor per patient, according to a press release.

“We’re making these changes proactively,” said Dr. Catherine “Mindy” Chua DO, FAAFP, FMNM, CPE, Davis Health System Chief Medical Officer. “As county COVID cases continue to rise, we are adjusting policies to maintain a clean, safe environment for patients and our staff.”

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Clinical Decision Unit (CDU), Inpatient Med Surge (North 2) and Laurel Place will allow no patient visitation at this time. In the event of an extenuating circumstance, special provisions will be made with a spouse or immediate family.

Emergency Department patients are allowed one person to accompany them. They must wear a mask, and remain with the patient at all times. Other visitors must remain in the vehicle. Compassionate care exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis.

“The change to our inpatient areas permits us to create lower risk of disease spread or infection, among our most at-risk population,” added Chua.

Family practice and specialty clinics and lab and radiology services are operating normally. Patients are permitted one healthy visitor in these areas and face coverings are mandatory.

In the Family Birthing Center, expectant mothers and their support person are allowed before, during and after delivery of the baby. No other family members will be permitted at this time.

Visitation rules are enforced for the protection of guests, patients and staff, and are subject to change in response to future COVID activity, the hospital said.

Additional instructions include: