Department of Justice making $850 million available to help public safety agencies address coronavirus pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Department of Justice is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies address the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, $4.4 million is being made available to West Virginia.

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump, will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for these funds. The department is moving quickly to make awards, with the goal of having funds available for drawdown within days of the award, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, Northern District of West Virginia, is encouraging all who are eligible to apply.

“We are facing a threat like we have not seen for decades. It is a nationwide threat. It is a community threat. This money will help our law enforcement community during these difficult times, and assist with public safety. I encourage all who can apply for these funds to apply. I know the release of these funds will be expedited to the greatest extent possible,” said Powell.

“This is an unprecedented moment in our nation’s history and an especially dangerous one for our front-line law enforcement officers, corrections officials, and public safety professionals,” said Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “We are grateful to the Congress for making these resources available and for the show of support this program represents.”

The solicitation, posted by the Bureau of Justice Assistance in the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs, will remain open for at least 60 days and be extended as necessary. OJP will fund successful applicants as a top priority on a rolling basis as applications are received, the release stated. Funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities. Grant funds may be applied retroactively to Jan. 20, 2020, subject to federal supplanting rules, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for this emergency funding. A complete list of eligible jurisdictions and their allocations can be found here.

In the Northern District of West Virginia, there is more than $500,000 available to counties and cities. Those municipalities include:

Berkeley County

City of Clarksburg

Harrison County

Marion County

City of Martinsburg

Monongalia County

City of Morgantown

Ohio County

City of Wheeling

For more information about the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, click here. For more information about the Office of Justice Programs, click here.