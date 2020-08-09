DHHR announces 131 new COVID-19 cases in WV and 8 more deaths at Princeton Health Care Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 131 new cases of the coronavirus and eight additional deaths caused by the virus in its report on Sunday.

All eight deaths stemmed from the Princeton Health Care Center in Mercer County and included an 80-year old woman, an 87-year old woman, an 86-year old woman, a 79-year old woman, a 91-year old man, a 78-year old woman, an 89-year old woman, and a 76-year old man, according to the DHHR.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of these eight West Virginians,” said Bill Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to these families during their time of grief.”

The deaths happened over the course of the last few weeks, but were not reported in an official capacity due to personnel changes at the Mercer County Health Department, the DHHR news release said. A total of 11 peopl have died from the Princeton Health Care Center; three of these deaths were previously reported by DHHR, the release said.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 9, there have been a total of 322,914 (+5,151) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 7,694 (+131) total cases and 139 (+8) of those cases resulting in deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,877 (+54) active cases and 5,678 (+69) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (669/27), Boone (101/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (63/1), Cabell (391/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (148/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (218/3), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (287/7), Kanawha (922/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (87/0), Logan (228/0), Marion (187/4), Marshall (127/4), Mason (56/0), McDowell (61/1), Mercer (196/0), Mineral (119/2), Mingo (171/2), Monongalia (922/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (27/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (265/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (12/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (194/1), Raleigh (246/7), Randolph (205/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (11/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (206/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (235/12), Wyoming (31/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Lincoln County in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.