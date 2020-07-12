DHHR announces 61 new COVID-19 cases in Sunday morning report; 1,300+ active cases confirmed in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in its morning report on Sunday.

A total of 163 new cases were confirmed by the DHHR on Saturday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, there have been a total of 206,920 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,207 total cases and 96 of those cases resulting in deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,305 active cases and 2,806 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (19/0), Berkeley (514/19), Boone (34/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (25/1), Cabell (192/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (12/0), Fayette (79/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (19/1), Greenbrier (71/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (39/3), Hardy (46/1), Harrison (120/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (251/5), Kanawha (400/12), Lewis (22/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (40/0), Marion (106/3), Marshall (64/1), Mason (24/0), McDowell (9/0), Mercer (62/0), Mineral (65/2), Mingo (30/2), Monongalia (522/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (143/0), Pendleton (15/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (36/1), Preston (81/19), Putnam (86/1), Raleigh (75/3), Randolph (186/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (23/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (24/2), Wayne (123/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (34/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (176/9), Wyoming (7/0).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.