DHHR announces 87 new cases of COVID-19, 2 more deaths, 51 new recoveries in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 87 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths in its report on Sunday.

A total of 119 new cases and six deaths were announced by the DHHR on Saturday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, there have been a total of 396,018 (+4,335) laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 9,272 (+87) total cases and 178 (+2) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old man from Mercer County and a 92-year old woman from Taylor County. “The passing of these two West Virginians is announced with great sadness and we extend our deepest sympathies to their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,736 (+34) active cases and 7,358 (+51) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (766), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (84), Cabell (487), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (186), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (100), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (63), Harrison (255), Jackson (190), Jefferson (322), Kanawha (1,214), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (437), Marion (207), Marshall (135), Mason (83), McDowell (66), Mercer (274), Mineral (131), Mingo (213), Monongalia (1,053), Monroe (65), Morgan (37), Nicholas (42), Ohio (288), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (134), Putnam (245), Raleigh (324), Randolph (220), Ritchie (3), Roane (24), Summers (18), Taylor (100), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (226), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (291), Wyoming (51).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Fayette County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.