DHHR confirms 1 new case of COVID-19 in West Virginia, bringing statewide total to 1,491

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in West Virginia in its morning report on Monday, bringing the statewide total positive case count to 1,491.

This small increase in cases from Sunday evening to Monday morning comes after a total of 43 new cases were confirmed over the weekend. It should also be noted that the case total for two West Virginia counties have been adjusted since Sunday

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, May 18, there have been a total 76,035 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,491 testing positive, 74,544 testing negative and 67 positive cases resulting in deaths.

The release stated that these are considered the official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (210), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (35), Jackson (136), Jefferson (100), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (24), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (29), Mingo (4), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (11), Randolph (7), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (3), Wood (48), Wyoming (2).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Kanawha and Pocahontas counties in this report (One less case is now being reported in each of these counties.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases. Due to the fluid nature of these counts, a detailed breakdown of recovered cases is not available at this time.