DHHR confirms 10 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, bringing statewide total to 1,020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia in its morning report on Saturday, bringing the statewide total positive case count to 1,020.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, a total of 32,966 residents have received test results for COVID-19, with 1,020 testing positive, 31,946 testing negative and 32 positive cases resulting in deaths.

The release stated that these are considered the official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (129), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (124), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (146), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (9), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (12), Mingo (2), Monongalia (97), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), *Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Wood County in this report.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases. Due to the fluid nature of these counts, a detailed breakdown of recovered cases is not available at this time.